Chrissy Teigen asks New York Times to reinstate columnist – Up News Info

Cookbook author, television personality and model Chrissy Teiigen said it had nothing to do with the New York Times licensing columnist Alison Roman for her pages, and requested that she be reinstated.

Teigen, who was linked to the executive production of a television show starring Roman (the show has not started to occur due to the pandemic), was slightly discredited by Roman in an online interview published on The New Consumer. Roman mentioned that Teigen had exploited as a kitchen star despite his modest experience in the culinary field. Roman said he "horrified her."

After that, the New York Times filed Roman's column without explanation. Subsequently, Roman apologized to Teigen and the queen of disorder, Marie Kondo, who also received a growl in the same interview.

Teigen replied to a Twitter critic saying, "I publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don't believe in being canceled because of her honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, it's not them. I didn't call them, I did not write and, above all, I would like him to come back. "

Teigen previously admitted the comments "hit me hard." I've done her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her in interviews. ”

The NY Times has said Roman is on "temporary leave," but has not commented further.