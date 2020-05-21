Children safe after confrontational situation at Dallas apartment complex, suspect in custody – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers and negotiators spent hours in a clash in the Lake Highlands area of ​​Dallas early Thursday morning.

Officers went to the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive, just west of Skillman Street, around 2:00 am, after a woman made an emergency call reporting that her boyfriend had a gun and had threatened violence against she and her three young children.

The woman had fled an apartment to seek help, but the children were still inside with the alleged gunman.

When the police arrived at the Apex Apartments, they found the man locked inside a unit with the children.

Negotiators spent hours talking to the suspect, and finally entered the apartment around 4:30 a.m. and they arrested the man.

The children were found safe and no adult was injured.

A DPD sergeant told a Up News Info 11 News team that the suspect will be charged with assault with aggravated family violence.