Washington The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly implemented detailed guidelines for establishments ranging from schools to restaurants and public transportation that begin to reopen as states begin to ease restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The 60-page document is the Trump administration's most comprehensive plan to help communities as they seek to reopen their economies, which have been devastated by the pandemic. The health agency published On Friday, a collection of one-page guidelines for entities, though they were less detailed than the draft CDC guide published by The Associated Press.

Those preliminary guidelines, the authenticity of which was confirmed by a CDC official to Up News Info News, coincides with what the agency has released.

CDC's now public roadmap focuses first on coronavirus testing and contact tracing and presents detailed descriptions of gate criteria The White House encourages states to meet before they begin to reopen. The document then offers considerations on how schools, restaurants, bars, childcare centers, and public transportation systems, which had been closed or dramatically reduced their operations, can reopen while keeping workers and customers safe. Houses of Worship are excluded from the CDC guide.

The guide instructs entities to follow family distancing and hygiene practices, while adapting the recommendations to specific entities. Schools are encouraged, for example, to space desks at least 6 feet away and serve lunches in the classroom rather than in the cafeteria.

Meanwhile, restaurants are urged to use disposable utensils and offer contactless payment options, and offer disposable or digital menus.

The CDC suggests that public transit managers adjust routes between areas with different levels of transmission and close every other row of seats.

As the White House shifts its focus toward a reopening of the American economy, the CDC and the White House sometimes disagree.

Senior administration officials told Up News Info News that the White House filed the detailed draft of the health agency's guide after the White House Coronavirus Task Force determined that publishing a comprehensive roadmap would send a "message mixed, "as the president has largely left decisions about when to ease business restrictions to local governors and officials. A task force official said last week that the original CDC guidance was "too prescriptive."

All 50 states have begun to open, albeit to varying degrees. Washington, DC, for example, extended its order to stay home until early June, while Texas allowed retail stores and restaurants to reopen earlier this month.

There have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the death toll has exceeded 91,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Sara Cook, Weijia Jiang and Ben Tracy contributed reports.