BuzzFeed quizzes get a new multiplayer mode to help you socialize from home

BuzzFeed has introduced a multiplayer version of its classic quizzes called Quiz Party, which allows you and up to three friends to complete them simultaneously in your browser. The feature gives you a unique URL to share with friends so you can quickly discover, as a group, which geological era matches your personality or which Disney princess you are based on your blood type. (Disclaimer: These are not, to the best of our knowledge, actual BuzzFeed questionnaires.)

At the moment the functionality is quite basic. Essentially each of you is still completing the test on your own, and there is no chat feature that allows you to talk to your friends. But it's much more social than simply sharing a quiz results on social media and waiting for friends to complete it on their own time.

Although you work through the questions individually, you can see the progress of each player at the top of the screen and you get your results as a group. So it means there is nowhere to hide when a test inevitably places you in the wrong Hogwarts house (read: Hufflepuff).

BuzzFeed CTO Peter Wang tells him TechCrunch that the company is seeing an explosion of interest in the questionnaires. Traffic had tripled year after year from March this year, Wang said, with an interest apparently fueled by everyone trying to entertain themselves while locked up at home during the pandemic. He adds that the company plans to expand Quiz Party over time. That means more testing, but it could also mean new functionality like music and chat support, the CTO said.