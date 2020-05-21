Home Local News Broncos named one of four finalists for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team...

Broncos named one of four finalists for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Matilda Coleman
The Broncos are one of four finalists for the ESPN 2020 Humanitarian Sports Team of the Year Award, the network announced Wednesday, an honor that reflects the franchise's measurable impact on the local community.

In the six years since ESPN began presenting the award, the Broncos are just the second NFL team to become a finalist. Denver received a $ 25,000 grant for being a finalist and would receive another $ 75,000 grant if selected as a winner during the ESPYs on June 21.

"This is not an event, a show or a type of seasonal award," said Allie Engelken, executive director of community development for the Broncos. "There are so many iconic initiatives the Broncos have been a part of for decades up to this point, and the combination of long-term strategic programming with unique and special events really sets the team apart."

