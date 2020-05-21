Broncos named one of four finalists for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Broncos are one of four finalists for the ESPN 2020 Humanitarian Sports Team of the Year Award, the network announced Wednesday, an honor that reflects the franchise's measurable impact on the local community.

In the six years since ESPN began presenting the award, the Broncos are just the second NFL team to become a finalist. Denver received a $ 25,000 grant for being a finalist and would receive another $ 75,000 grant if selected as a winner during the ESPYs on June 21.

"This is not an event, a show or a type of seasonal award," said Allie Engelken, executive director of community development for the Broncos. "There are so many iconic initiatives the Broncos have been a part of for decades up to this point, and the combination of long-term strategic programming with unique and special events really sets the team apart."

The Broncos' community outreach focuses on five areas: youth development, quality of life, health and wellness, youth soccer, and civic engagement. The teams return more than $ 1.5 million annually to the community in the form of direct grants, events, and support.

Most notable of the team's many return efforts is the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, the only Boys & Girls club branch in the country that is fully funded by a professional sports team. It has helped more than 15,000 young people since it opened in 2013, but Engelken said "the impact of that club goes far beyond the numbers or the financial resources that have been invested in that."

"In the Montbello community, the boys and girls club is a pillar of the community and a foundation that prepares children and families for success," he said.

Partnerships with the Rocky Mountain Food Bank and the Denver Rescue Mission resulted in the distribution of more than 275,000 meals in 2019 alone. Add donations to the American Cancer Society, an active philanthropic role in the Alzheimer's community, the annual investment in "Futures Football,quot; that helped save football in the Denver Public Schools, as well as the work done by the Broncos Committee on Social Justice, and the result is a franchise that is deeply integrated into its community.

"I really take Mr. (Pat) Bowlen's well-known quote about being number 1 in everything very seriously, and I really think that expands on our work off the field," said Engelken. "I hope you are proud that the team has created unique, long-lasting programs that have had a lasting impact on the entire community."

In 2019, 120 Broncos players participated in voluntary community events in support of nonprofits. In 874 different appearances and events, the players volunteered for more than 1,750 hours.

The team's outreach efforts have continued during the coronavirus pandemic, as the organization has contributed nearly $ 1 million to efforts like the Colorado COVID Relief Fund. The Broncos also organized a mobile Food of the Rockies pantry and personal protective equipment at their stadium.