Brian Austin Green hopes that he and Megan Fox will meet in the middle of the divorce: she is still "The love of her life!"

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are going to divorce after almost a decade of marriage! However, it is rumored that he is still very much in love with the beautiful actress and hopes that one day they will be together again.

This new internal report comes in the midst of many others who have been linking Fox to none other than Machine Gun Kelly!

But regardless of the rumors, it seems Green still considers her the "love of his life,quot;!

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife that the feelings are still there even though their marriage has come to an end.

‘Brian is doing his best to be strong and positive, but this is very painful for him. His friends are sad to see him go through this, but they are also very impressed by the amount of grace he is showing. He is still in love with Megan, so you can imagine how difficult it is for him. As much as he still loves Megan, he has accepted that this is what he is and is really focused on doing what is best for his children, "the source said through the new store.

Three young people share together: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green is still hopeful that they will meet.

After all, it has happened before! As you know, in 2015 Fox filed for divorce only to have them back together a year later.

‘He would love for them to get back together eventually, he's being realistic and doesn't count on it, but he hasn't given up hope either. She is still the love of her life, "the source shared through the site.

They also assured everyone that Machine Gun Kelly was not the one who came between them and ruined their marriage or something!



