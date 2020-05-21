BAFTA Ready to Submit Television Award Nominations Next Month – Up News Info

BAFTA will announce the nominations for its Television Awards and Television Crafts Awards on June 4, but has not set a date for the ceremonies as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Nominations were due in March, with top television awards due on May 17, but the pandemic derailed BAFTA's plans. He said new dates for the events will be announced soon.

BAFTA Executive Director Amanda Berry said: “During this difficult time, we want to applaud the fantastic efforts of the many talented people, both behind and in front of the camera, many of whom have continued to inform and entertain the nation in The last weeks. We hope to announce more details about the ceremonies soon. ”

In addition to the top nominations on June 4, nominations for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award will be announced publicly on June 3.