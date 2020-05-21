Backed Beef Production Causes Price Increases – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – You may be spending more on steaks, burgers, and brisket.

TThe price of products is increasing as supplies begin to decrease.

AAnalysts from the Michigan Beef Industry Commission say livestock supplies are in short supply due to the pandemic and slow production is causing prices to rise as a result.

"And that is because the packaging and processing segment has just operated with a small workforce and working as hard as they can to get the product to consumers, "said George Quackenbush, executive director of the Meat Industry Commission. Michigan beef.

TThe Covid-19 outbreak caused major shutdowns at meat packing plants.

THe paused production, backed up distribution, and reduced the number of variety outages causing product shortages.

"MEYou didn't back up the cattle that would normally have been processed, ”he said.

HIn Michigan, supermarkets are seeing an increase in wholesale prices of up to three times the normal rate.

"We have never seen something so dramatic and extensive as an industry. This is certainly a once in a lifetime event in the race, ”said Quackenbush.

yesEef prices are expected to normalize next month when demand for grill cuts begins to peak.

"TIt seems to have stalled and that is also encouraging for consumers, "he said.

