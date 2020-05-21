As plans for 2020 Dream Cruise Drive – Birmingham says no – Up News Info Detroit

The Dream Cruise is one of the largest car shows in the Midwest. It easily draws more than a million viewers who cross, party and enjoy everything about the car culture that made Motor City what it is. Not to mention all the cruises that flocked up and down Woodward Ave from Pontiac to Ferndale the week before.

In a Free Press report, Dream Cruise President Michael Larry wrote to the newspaper in April that the event is still underway for 2020. Despite the Coronavirus that has plagued Metro Detroit so much.

As for how things will look in relation to the COVID-19 rules for August when the Dream Cruise takes place, it's hard to say. The Dream Cruise easily attracts 1.5 million people not only from Michigan but also across the United States. While the people in their cars can isolate themselves and socially distance themselves, it is the thousands who sit throughout Woodward and the numerous exhibits and events that accompany the Dream Cruise that are in question.

That's why on May 18 the City of Birmingham enacted a resolution requesting the cancellation of the Dream Cruise by 2020 citing security concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine told Hometown Life that it was "appropriate,quot; for Birmingham to have a say in the matter. Since the city is located right on Woodward Ave. Valentine also noted that many other summer events around Metro Detroit are closed due to COVID-19.

While the city manager realizes he's not going to prevent locals from browsing Woodward in August, canceling the event along with all the events and exhibits will prevent people from across the state and country from registering to review the cars.

They hope that by canceling the Dream Cruise, the crowds can be limited to around 25,000. At least Valentine told Hometown Life, "minimizing exposure as much as possible."

Birmingham Police Chief Mark Clemence says they plan to handle it as if the event is still underway, but says every police chief is against the cruise happening. Plan to be prepared independently, whether it happens or not.

At Bloomfield Township, officials have concerns about the event and the Coronavirus. They have decided to cancel the classic car shows. Since they have limited parking and the way they are located, it would be very difficult to promote social distancing.

At this time, the Woodward Dream Cruise website has no information on cancellations and even has a 5km run / walk scheduled for the day of the cruise on August 15 at Shrine Catholic H.S. at Royal Oak

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from Hometown Life and Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

