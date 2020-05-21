Ammika Harris beats fans with the best tips and tricks for a perfect face: Check out her favorite products!

Ammika Harris has just revealed some of her beauty secrets to her IG fans and followers, and they couldn't be more excited. People have been asking her to do this for a long time because they have always admired her flawless youthful skin.

Check out what he had to say to his fans below.

‘If you are over 25 years old, I suggest you start using eye creams or serum immediately if you have not already done so. In addition to a good facial serum, an eye cream is the most important skincare product for me. I love the serum for the eyes, the patches for the bags of the eyes, the creams GIVE ALL THAT. Before a photo shoot, I will appear on set with patches on my bag EVERY TIME, "Ammika captioned her post.

A follower asked Chris Brown's baba mama, "Ammikaaa, where can a person get Pixi makeup products from?" And Ammika responded with, "I got mines from Target."

The follower said: ‘@ammikaaa well, thanks honey, I know they still sell it. Although I retired from Target five years ago this month, thank you darling for answering me & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else asked: ‘What kind of eye bag patches? I also use direct vitamin E on my skin at night. It's sticky for an hour, but ohhhhh boy, "and Ammika replied and told the fan that she posted everything in her story.

Another follower said, "You are Asian, you don't need all that, but crow's feet start to hit 40 if you are black, native Indian or Asian."

A follower said to Amika: Sí Yes, I agree! I love the eye serum and general skin care products for the face. "

Someone else wrote: ‘@ ammikaaa, you are a stunning and beautiful soul. I pray for your happiness, love, strength and courage as a single mother. God bless you and your beautiful little angel. "

Ad

Apart from this, Ammika simply surprised many of her fans with a profile photo she shared. From the way she stands in front of the camera, people could see her small waist and were impressed by her strong reaction.



Post views:

0 0