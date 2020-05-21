3 arrested for shooting at Crowded Village Creek Park in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men were arrested for their involvement in a shooting in a Fort Worth park nearly two weeks ago, where hundreds of people gathered, police said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred the night of May 10 in Village Creek Park, near Wilbarger Street and Highway 287. Police said there were about 400 people gathered in the park during the incident, along with several officers.

When the shots started to sound, the crowd could be seen dispersing as officers went to help five injured people.

Now police said they identified and arrested three suspects in the shooting.

The suspects were identified as: Dcameron McKellar, 21, Kristopher Robinzine, 26, and Kieston Allen, 20.

McKellar and Robinzine were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Allen was charged with a terrorist threat.

"As this investigation continues, our focus remains the safety of the public and the responsibility of those who threaten that safety," police said in a press release.