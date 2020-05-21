10 rare photos of birthday boy Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra is a filmmaker who has one of India's biggest box office hits and arguably the most popular movie of all time to his name. The director made his debut in 1995 with the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and it became clear that he is a worthy successor to the legacy of his father Yash Chopra. Aditya proved her worth by following her debut box office success with films like Mohabbatein, Rab Bana Di Jodi and more. Aditya is also the head of production power Yash Raj Films. The filmmaker is married to actress Rani Mukerji and is the father of an adorable daughter named Adira. While Aditya is a household name in Bollywood, he has managed to create the mysterious aura around him thanks to a lack of social media presence and has rarely been seen in the city. So on her birthday today, we have listed 10 rare photos of Aditya Chopra with Rani, her daughter Adira, her father Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and a few more photos.

Have a look…