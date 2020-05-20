Ypsilanti cancels summer beer festival – Up News Info Detroit

YPSILANTI, MI – The Michigan Brewers Guild announced that its 23rd Annual Summer Beer Festival was canceled due to "continuing uncertainty and concern for the general population,quot; amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual two-day celebration was scheduled for July 24-25 at Ypsilanti Riverside Park.

Started in 1997, the Summer Beer Festival is the original Brewers Guild festival and the only two-day event among its five annual festivals. The annual festival draws breweries from across the state, offering more than 1,000 different craft beers throughout the festival grounds.

The festival joins a growing list of events that have been canceled this summer in Washtenaw County as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

