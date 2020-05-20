Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Germany puts Europe first to fight viruses
Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to endorse a € 500 billion recovery fund on Monday broke two German taboos: the transfer of funds from the richest to the poorest countries, and the loan of money by the European Union as a collective.
The decision will not be popular in Germany and may feed populist opponents, our diplomatic correspondent in Brussels writes. But in the face of Europe's crater economy, Merkel has teamed up with French President Emmanuel Macron to prioritize the future of the European Union.
Looking to the future: Without Britain, Germany and France, which have the largest and most powerful economies in Europe, have more room to assert themselves if they can find common ground.
Quotable: "We need to get out of our bubble a little bit," said a Swedish director of the Atlantic Council who supported Ms Merkel. “These are exceptional times and you must make exceptions to your principles. People are suffering. "
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
In Hong Kong, life goes on
Hong Kong was one of the first places outside of mainland China to be affected by the coronavirus, and the city's landscape changed immediately: temperature controls, disinfection, and reminders to stay alert everywhere.
Four months later, those signs remain. But the city is coming back to life, not despite those reminders as much as at its side, writes our correspondent.
This is what is happening the most.
Cyclone Amphan: Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from India and Bangladesh before one of the most powerful storms in decades. makes landfall as expected on Wednesday afternoon.
Afghanistan: Security forces shelled a clinic in Kunduz on Tuesday to foiling a coordinated Taliban operation in the provincial capital that militants continue to besiege. The conflict has returned to complete bleeding after a brief period of hope.
Snapshot: Above, a hair salon in Milan that reopened on Monday. Italians flooded classrooms for months overdue haircuts, manicures, waxing and more: a chance for Great Beautification before summer, writes our head of the Rome office.
Now a break from the news
Dubrovnik, Croatia
DARKO PEROJEVIC, 41, is the chef and owner of the Azur restaurant. He has lived in Dubrovnik most of his life.
The old town of Dubrovnik, where I have lived most of my life, has not been empty like this since the war and the eight-month bombing of Dubrovnik in 1991 and '92. We have all had persistent sadness because the emptiness of the city is a reminder of that time.
The situation here is bittersweet, really. Bitter because I am the chef and owner of a restaurant in the old town, called Azur, which depends on many tourists for business. But it's sweet because walking the empty streets on a sunny day feels great.
Children play on the streets like I did when I was a child. For a moment it seems that we reclaim the city for ourselves.
Halong Bay, Vietnam
LIND NGUYEN, 29, along with her husband, Trung, own the Wander Station restaurant.
On May 1, it was a (Labor Day) holiday and it's supposed to be busy everywhere, but we're empty, we have no customers, so I decided to close and take a look. Everything was empty, the road, the shops, the pedestrian street, everything. Like a horror movie.
In normal life there are supposed to be hundreds of boats sailing in the bay, playing music – boom, boom, boom – and people having beer outside and walking. But now no more.
I am sad and worried. How long does it take to return to normal life? I just want tourists here, to meet, talk and have fun.
