You will never guess why Chrissy Teigen bought 5 wedding dresses

We can always count on Chrissy Teigen share a unique view of yourself with the world on social media and this is certainly at the top of that list. According to tweets posted Monday, the star experiences some shopping-related guilt, but it's not what you think.

While some may feel guilty about buying too much, Teigen seems to feel guilty when it comes to trying on clothes or using the store bathroom.

"I once saw you at Barneys and bought a Celine bag so you wouldn't feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom," a fan tweeted to Teigen. "I knew I loved you before, but that solidified it."

"Wowowowow, anyone who knows me knows this is too true too often," the famous foodie replied in a retweet.

The tweet reminded someone else of an equally extravagant instance with Teigen.

"Kind of like when you bought 5 wedding dresses that you knew you would never wear because you felt guilty for & # 39; just trying on dresses & # 39 ;, which is precisely the point of TRYING the wedding dresses I love you," someone wrote. in a message.