YOU. Misses Nipsey Hussle Like Crazy – Watch the inspiring video she shared

He is missing Nipsey Hussle, and he also made sure to share this with his followers on social media. He also shared a video with the great Nip just to remind fans of some of his amazing words worth living for. Look the following video.

‘Commitment to change is KEY‼ ️ Working on me DAILY … Miss like a Muuufu * ka. # TMC🏁 # LongLiveNip👑 & # 39; Tip captioned his post.

Someone said, "This man was on a completely different level of knowledge … he knew who he really was," and another follower said this about Nip: "RIP NIP,quot; if everyone thinks that way … we will really go somewhere. "

Another follower who respected the late rapper said: ‘Nip talks about life. Live long in my king heart, "and someone else posted:" Absolutely! I feel the same! RIP left too soon! "

Another commenter said that "It wasn't long ago that someone has been loved by so many ❤️ #TMC,quot;, and someone else wrote, "I miss his wisdom ALL THE TIME." RIP KING NIP "Not too many reals like you,quot;

Someone else wrote: ‘This shouldn't have happened to you. I feel like I had so much more to offer this world. Was he too wise? Was he about to revolutionize blacks?

A follower posted this: "I know losing someone unexpectedly is the hardest thing."

Apart from this, Tip recently celebrated the birthday of his beloved son, Major Harris.

‘Happy birthday to my youngest BIG dog, Major P. Harris. I am super proud of you and the young man you are becoming. I love you more today than the day you were born. Every time we speak you surprise us with your perspective. I can't wait to see what other forms of greatness life has in store for you. Now let's live it and prepare it for your special day! Love Pops👑 & # 39; Tip wrote.

The fans praised Major because they are really in love with this young man; People say that he will definitely become an important person considering how serious and committed the young man is.



