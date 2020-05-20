Xiaomi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi reports 13.6% rise in first-quarter revenue – Latest news

Xiaomi Corp reported a 13.6% rise in first-quarter revenue, beating estimates even as demand for its smartphones plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic that has also rocked supply chains in China.

Sales in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 49.7 billion yuan ($ 7.00 billion) from 43.76 billion yuan in the same period last year, exceeding analyst expectations of 47.86 billion yuan.

First-quarter earnings fell 32.3% to 2.16 trillion yuan.

The adjusted net profit of 2.3 billion yuan exceeded the market estimate of 2.12 million yuan.

