WWE star Shad Gaspard dies at 39 after disappearing into the ocean

Shad Gaspard passed away at the age of 39.

The body of the WWE star was found just days after he disappeared while swimming with his son on a Los Angeles beach. LAFD confirmed to E! News that a body was recovered from Venice Beach around 1:45 a.m. The Los Angeles County coroner later confirmed that the body had been identified as Shad.

On Monday, Shad's wife, Siliana GaspardShe declared her husband "disappeared,quot; and said he was "last seen in a swimsuit,quot; on the beach in Marina del Rey on Sunday.

At that time, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man and his 10-year-old son disappeared in the waters. LAFD also shared that the boy "was located, evaluated, and did not require transportation to the hospital."

The United States Coast Guard also shared that in the process of saving their son, first responders "lost eye contact with the father."

In the midst of searching for Shad, his family released a statement, awaiting his safe return.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and first responders, coast guards, divers, firefighters and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," shared the Gaspard Family with E! News.