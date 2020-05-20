Writer and producer Zahir McGhee signs with Verve – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Zahir McGhee, creator, executive producer and showrunner of the ABC drama pilot Harlem cuisine and known for his work on the Shondaland series Scandal, private practice and For the people, has signed with Verve.

Harlem cuisine starring Delroy Lindo, marks the first pilot order for McGhee. Like almost all streaming pilots, it hasn't been filmed due to the coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown, but it is considered one of the strongest prospects for a serial order on ABC.

Written and executive produced by McGhee, Harlem cuisine is a joint family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. If chosen for the series, it would be the first major ABC drama with a primarily African-American cast. It is co-produced by Mandeville Television and ABC Studios, where McGhee has a general agreement.

McGhee, a student at Disney's writers' studio, started out as a writer in Shondaland, where he worked for a decade on the company's ABC / ABC Studios drama series. Private practice, scandal and For the people. He worked for six seasons as a co-executive producer on Scandal and in both seasons of legal drama For the people. McGhee was recently a consulting producer on the ABC / ABC Studios freshman drama Stumptown

McGhee, who was previously at UTA, is also represented by attorney Matt Johnson.

Since signing an agreement with the WGA, Verve has signed television producers such as Meredith Stiehm and David Slack.