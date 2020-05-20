With a "heavy heart,quot;, the Burger Jones location in Minneapolis will be closed permanently – Up News Info

– After 11 years of operation, the Burger Jones in Minneapolis will permanently close its doors. The Burnsville location, however, will live.

On Tuesday, Burger Jones announced "with a big heart,quot; that the location near Bde Maka Ska will be closed forever.

“We are very proud and very happy for all the friendships we have made with all of you. We love and appreciate the staff who have worked with us for the past 11 years, thank you very much, "Burger Jones said in a Facebook post.

Burger Jones is encouraging customers to go to the suburbs and visit the Burnsville location.

Restaurants may reopen with restrictions on June 1. Burger Jones did not say whether the effects of the pandemic resulted in the shutdown.

Burger Jones is owned by Parasole, which owns several other restaurants, including Manny’s Steaks and Chino Latino.