Wisconsin test delays grow in search of DNA, other tests – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Wisconsin criminal labs are taking longer to process DNA, ballistics, and computer evidence, posing an issue for Attorney General Josh Kaul after he beat Republican opponent Brad Schimel for laboratory delays during his 2018 campaign. .

Kaul, a Democrat, released a report on Wednesday showing that DNA testing delays grew last year by about 20 days compared to 2018 and 2017, Schimel's last two years as attorney general. The delays increased despite the labs receiving hundreds of fewer DNA allocations than in 2018 or 2017 and lawmakers gave Kaul two more DNA analysts in the 2019-2021 state budget. The report noted that Schimel's drive to analyze thousands of sexual assault evidence kits that had not been tested for years increased their number.

Meanwhile, ballistics tests took an average of 268 days per case, compared to 210 days in 2018 and 171 days in 2017, despite the budget for one additional firearms analyst and three ballistics analysts completing training last year. Computer forensic tests, which retrieve images and videos from hard drives, took an average of 69 days, compared to 62 days in 2018, but even better than the average 94-day delay in 2017.

Kaul's team managed to shorten wait times for fingerprint, fingerprint, tool mark, drug and toxicology testing in 2019, according to the report. But delays in DNA, ballistics, and forensic computing can lead to older criminals not being detected any longer. DNA is the gold standard for identifying rapists and murderers beyond reasonable doubt, ballistics is key to tracking down murder weapons, and forensic computing plays a huge role in identifying pedophiles.

%MINIFYHTMLabc6086a5b21dcad39883914480950c115%%MINIFYHTMLabc6086a5b21dcad39883914480950c116%

Kaul attacked Schimel on the campaign trail for being too slow to complete crime lab tests and delay justice for victims. A review of Wisconsin crime lab operations released by the National Center for Forensic Science Technology at Florida International University published in September 2018 found that the labs suffered from multiple issues, including poor morale, under-market pay and accept too much evidence from the police.

Kaul released another report on Wednesday detailing the laboratories' efforts to improve. He noted that laboratory workers received a 2% salary increase in January and that they will receive another 2% increase in January 2021, and laboratory managers have had more access to administrators from the state Department of Justice so they can pass on better the messages to analysts. The labs have also adopted a new DNA extraction system that allows for more automation and faster processing, and evidence submission guidelines for local police have been revised, according to the report.

Kaul was scheduled to discuss both reports during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)