Windows 10 basics: how to change login settings

Isaac Novak
When you buy a new Windows 10 computer, by default, you will have to enter your Outlook or Microsoft account password every time you log in. This can be a hassle, especially if you have a long, secure account, and complicated password.

Fortunately, Windows has several other ways to log in to your laptop that are a little bit simpler. We will show you how to adjust your settings and choose to log in with a PIN, fingerprint, or image password. (Face recognition is also available, but only on specific Windows 10 systems.) We will also show you how to remove your password completely (although, to keep your device secure, we recommend that you choose one of the above options instead of removing any type of login).

Windows 10 also gives you the option to use a physical security key (usually a USB key) to log in, but you will have to purchase that key separately. These are the methods you can use to log in without any additional equipment.

To access login settings:

  • Click on the Windows icon in the lower left corner of your screen to open the Start menu
  • Click on the tooth icon to open the settings
  • Click on "Accounts,quot;

Click on "Accounts,quot; in the Windows settings menu.

  • Click on "Login Options,quot;

Login Options Menu

Under "Login Options," you will see several different methods for logging in, including using your fingerprint, PIN, or image password.

  • Here, you can adjust how to log in to your device. You can add a login method by clicking on the option and then "Add,quot;. And you can disable any of these options by clicking on the option and then "Delete,quot;. You may be asked to enter your Microsoft account password to remove an option.
  • You can also adjust when your device asks you to log in again after being idle. Under "Require Login,quot;, you can select a range of options, from every time the system has been blacked out to when it has been dark for 15 minutes. You can also select "Never,quot;.

Require drop-down login options

Using the drop-down options, you can adjust how long your device waits until it asks you to log in again.

To configure a PIN:

  • Click on "Windows Hello PIN,quot;
  • Click on "Add,quot;
  • A window titled "Create a PIN,quot; will open. Click Next."

Window

Click "Next,quot; to start configuring your PIN.

  • Then you will be asked to enter your Microsoft password. Please login and click "Login,quot;.
  • Choose a PIN and enter it in both boxes. The default requirement for the PIN is that it only contains numbers. If you also want to use letters and symbols, you can check the box at the bottom of the window.

Set up a PIN window

Enter your PIN in both fields to configure it.

  • You can change your PIN later by clicking "Windows Hello PIN,quot; and then "Change,quot;. Enter your old PIN and then your new PIN twice.

Change your PIN window

You will need to enter your old PIN before entering and confirming your new PIN.

To use your fingerprint to log in:

  • Click on "Windows Hello Fingerprint,quot;
  • Click on "Configure,quot;
  • Windows Hello will open. Click on "Start,quot;.

Windows Hello window

You can use Windows Hello to configure your fingerprint as the login method.

  • If you have already set up your PIN, you will be asked to enter it here
  • You will then be asked to lift your finger and place it repeatedly on the fingerprint scanner.

Fingerprint Sensor Instructions

You will need to drop and lift your finger on the sensor repeatedly so that you can capture your fingerprint.

An image of a fingerprint, which is highlighted in blue when the fingerprint is captured.

As your finger goes up and down, this graph will show you how much of your fingerprint has been captured.

  • Then you will be asked to do the same, moving your finger differently each time.

More instructions to capture your fingerprint

You will then need to change the angle as you move your finger up and down.

  • If you have not already done so, you will be asked to choose a PIN for backup. Click "Set PIN,quot; to continue.

Instructions requesting to configure a PIN as backup

Windows will recommend that you set up a PIN as a backup.

To configure an image password:

Microsoft's image password option allows you to use a sequence of gestures paired with an image to log in. Instead of using a PIN or password, you will have to draw an image.

  • Click "Image Password,quot; in "Login Settings,quot;
  • Click on "Add,quot;
  • You will be directed to the image password setup page and you will be asked to enter your Microsoft account password in a popup window
  • Click "Choose Image,quot;

Image password welcome screen

Click "Choose Image,quot; to begin setting your image password.

  • A window will open and you can browse your photos. Select an image and then click "Open,quot;.
  • Click "Use this image,quot; to continue or "Choose new image,quot; to select a different image

Image password setting page to choose an image

If you are satisfied with that image, click "Use this image,quot; to continue.

  • You will then be asked to draw three gestures (lines, circles, and taps) on the image. To log in, you must repeat the gestures in the same order and in the same position in the image.

Image password setting page for choosing gestures

The three gestures that you draw directly on the image will serve as the image password.

  • Then you will have to confirm your image password by doing those same three gestures again. If you can't remember, click "Start again,quot;.
  • Click "Finish,quot; on the next screen to complete the setup.

Image password setup completion page

You have finished setting your image password.

To completely remove a password:

Typing your password can be a hassle, so there are alternative login methods. If you want to go one step further, you can remove your password entirely. (Of course, disabling your password entirely is a security risk; using at least one simple PIN is a better move.)

  • Click on the Windows Start button
  • Find and open "netplwiz,quot;

Start menu results for

Open "netplwiz,quot; to disable your password.

  • A window will open. Uncheck the box next to "Users must enter a username and password to use this computer."

User accounts window

Here, you can remove the password requirement.

  • Then click "Apply,quot;
  • Enter your password twice in the popup window and click "OK,quot;

Automatic login window

You will need to enter your password to confirm that you want to deactivate it.

The changes will take effect after restarting your device.

To enable your password again:

  • Open "netplwiz,quot;
  • Check the box next to "Users must enter a username and password to use this computer,quot;
  • Then click "Apply,quot;
  • Click OK "

