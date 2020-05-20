Why the $ 699 Pixel 5 could be too expensive? – BGR

The Pixel 5, which starts at $ 699, looks like a much better deal than last year's Pixel phones and various Android 2020 flagships.

But that's not entirely the case, as the Pixel 5 is rumored to feature mid-range specs, which would be the first for the Pixel series.

There is also more competition from the iPhone, as Apple's fall line will be more aggressive than ever.

Google's Pixel phones have appeared in some leaks on Monday. The Pixel 4a to be unveiled in early June, and the Pixel 5 to launch in October. One of the new reports said that Google will remove the Pixel 5's radar chip. The most exciting rumor came from a Google poll that listed the alleged prices for the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The cheapest phone could cost $ 349, according to this questionnaire. Pixel 5 will start at $ 699. That sounds like a great price to pay for a new premium Pixel 5 phone in a world where the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro start at $ 999. It's even cheaper than the original $ 799 price of the Pixel 4 and matches the $ 699 tag on the iPhone 11. The problem is that even a $ 699 Pixel 5 could be too expensive if a particular rumor is created.

Pixel 5 is said to be the first Google flagship that won't feature specs that match what's also available on Android right now. Rumors say the Pixel 5 will run on the Snapdragon 765G chip instead of the Snapdragon 865 that powers the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 series. There is no way to paint this positively for Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4's Snapdragon 855 can't keep up with the iPhone 11 when it comes to performance, but the Snapdragon 855 is truly an answer to the A12 chip that powers iPhone XR / XS 2018 phones. Even the Snapdragon 865 can't match speed. of the A13 on iPhone 11 and iPhone SE phones.

The Pixel 5 will likely launch in October, several weeks after Apple introduces the iPhone 12 series and the new A14 chip. Rumors say the iPhone 12 will come in four separate versions, including a phone that starts at $ 649. But all of them will be powered by Apple's new flagship mobile chip.

The A14 will offer notable performance and efficiency improvements over the A13, and it will be faster than the Snapdragon 865 and 855. And the 765G just won't do.

And do you know what happens to the previous generation of iPhone when a new one appears? That's right, it becomes even more affordable. When the iPhone 11 series launched, Apple ditched the iPhone XS versions but kept the iPhone XR in inventory for another year for $ 599. The iPhone 11 will likely receive the same treatment this fall when the iPhone 12 debuts. The iPhone 11 , which has sold better than any other phone since September, will probably cost $ 599 once the iPhone 12 arrives. And if the iPhone XR stays for another year, that model could drop to $ 499. Let's not forget that the iPhone SE, with the same A13 chip as the iPhone 11, will be faster than the Pixel 5 and will start at just $ 399.

In late 2020, the year of the crown, the price of new phones will be more important than ever. Millions of people have lost their jobs, and the recovery process may not be easy. A mid-range Pixel 5 phone that can't match the performance of other Android 2020 phones, and that's significantly more expensive than several iPhone models will be a tough sell.

And don't forget that phones like the OnePlus 8 and the upcoming OnePlus 8T would be better alternatives at the same price. By then, the Galaxy S20 will be even cheaper than it is now, and Samsung started cutting the price weeks ago. Not to mention the plethora of Chinese-made devices that offer high-end specs at bargain prices.

The $ 699 Pixel 5 is a great deal only if you get the best mobile chip available right now. Hopefully the Pixel 6 won't have this problem as Google is Finally developing its own silicon.

The Google Pixel 4 smartphone with the screen off. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR