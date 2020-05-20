Why did Mike Pompeo want his watchdog fired?

Three years later, President Donald Trump's vote to "drain the swamp,quot; stands as one of his most absurd campaign promises. That said, his spring cleaning of inspectors general has exposed a patch of grime that threatens to make life uncomfortable for one of his staunch allies, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On Friday night, Trump informed Congress that he was kicking out another insider, the fourth in six weeks. His latest target: Steven Linick of the State Department. The president offered no explanation for the dismissal, saying he no longer had "the fullest confidence,quot; in Linick.

Pressed on his decision Monday, the president insisted that he personally had no problem with Linick. "I never heard of him," he told reporters. "But the State Department asked me to, Mike." Repeatedly stressing that he has the "right to end,quot; as many annoying GIs as he wants, especially those appointed by President Barack Obama, Trump professed to ignore the details: "You should ask Mike Pompeo."

Democratic lawmakers, journalists, and even some Republicans now line up to do just that. Because it turns out, Pompeo asked the president to reject Linick while the inspector general was investigating possible misconduct by … Pompeo.

Some of the secretary's alleged behaviors suggest a small swamp pattern. For example, he and his wife, Susan, are accused of improperly directing a staff assistant to take care of household chores, including picking up their dry cleaning, reserving restaurant reservations, and walking the family dog, Sherman.

Similar charges arose last summer, when House Democrats were investigating an allegation of allegation that the Pompei had abused diplomatic security. According to CNN, the couple would send agents to run personal errands, such as picking up their adult son from the train station, retrieving Sherman from the barber shop, and looking for Chinese food, prompting officers to complain that they were being treated as " UberEats with weapons. " "

Also last year, Susan Pompeo waved her feathers at the apartment by following her husband's trip to the Middle East during the government shutdown, increasing costs, and requiring staff members who were unpaid due to the shutdown to attend to her. Questions have also been raised about why she has her own security details, even when she's not traveling.

Going further back, Pompeo sparked complaints during her husband's tenure as CIA director. As the honorary head of the Family Advisory Board, she would borrow offices on the seventh floor of the agency's headquarters, where Pompeo and other top officials work; CIA staff members would help with their projects.

The use of taxpayer funds to make life easier or more glamorous has been an ongoing problem for Trump administration officials. Do you remember Tom Price's love for private jets? David Shulkin's European visits and Wimbledon tickets? Almost everything Scott Pruitt ever did? At this point, a Trump cabinet secretary could perhaps be forgiven for assuming that this type of behavior is the new normal.

But Pompeo's problems can deepen. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, DN.Y. revealed that Linick was also investigating whether the administration illegally declared an "emergency,quot; last year that allowed Pompeo to bypass a congressional ban and pass resumption of arms sales. to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pompeo has denied that Linick's scrutiny of him played any role in his dismissal. He claimed, in fact, that he did not even know he was under investigation for misuse of staff members.

Until now, the secretary has been vague about why he wanted Linick to leave, something about how the IG wasn't "performing a function,quot; that was "additive." One of Pompeo's aides, Brian Bulatao, told The Washington Post that there had been concerns about the leak from Linick's office to the media. Bulatao said the secretary was also upset that Linick had not accepted the new "statement of ethics,quot; that the department issued last year.

Democratic lawmakers would like a bit more clarity. Engel and Senator Robert Menéndez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, announced Saturday that they would conduct a joint investigation into the matter.

This scrutiny comes at an inconvenient time for Pompeo. It is one of Washington's worst-kept secrets, harboring ambitions for a higher office. Some people think he plans to run for president in 2024. He had been watching this year's Senate race in his home state of Kansas, and spent an astonishing amount of time flirting with people in the state, not exactly a focal point of the American aliens. politics. In January, he reportedly told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he had decided not to appear. But with Republicans increasingly eager to maintain control of the camera, McConnell has relied on Pompeo to intervene.

Whatever Pompeo's plans are for the future, you can expect to answer awkward questions about how he's been handling his current job.

Michelle Cottle is a member of the editorial board of The New York Times.

