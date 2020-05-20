WHO. Members reject Trump's demands but agree to study his response to viruses

WASHINGTON – President Trump's angry demands for punitive actions against the World Health Organization were rejected on Tuesday by the organization's other member nations, who instead decided to conduct an "impartial and independent,quot; examination of the response of QUIEN to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a four-page letter on Monday night, Trump had threatened to permanently cut U.S. funding for the W.H.O. unless you have committed to "significant and substantial improvements,quot; within 30 days. It was a major escalation of his repeated attempts to blame W.H.O. and China for spreading the virus and shifting responsibility for its handling of a global public health crisis that has killed more than 90,000 people in the United States.
But the representatives of the member countries of the organization demonstrated around the W.H.O. at its annual meeting in Geneva, largely ignoring Trump's demand for reform and calling for a global show of support in the face of a deadly pandemic.
The result left the United States isolated as officials from China, Russia and the European Union chastised Trump for his heated threats, even as they recognized the need for a review of how W.H.O. done as the virus spread from China to the rest of the world.
Public health experts noted that Trump's threats to withdraw from the organization and stop funding ignored the reality that any measure would require the consent of Congress, something many analysts said was unlikely.
But the president's continued attacks on the W.H.O., experts say, threatened to hamper the organization at a critical time and seriously harm international efforts to combat the virus, especially in the poorest countries that depend heavily on the agency.
"Just as the world was trying to unite because of an unprecedented health crisis, everything fell apart," said Lawrence O. Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. "This type of disruption and burning global health by the Trump administration is going to cost lives."
Virginie Battu-Henriksson, spokeswoman for the European Commission, said it was "the time for solidarity, not the time to point the finger." Valentina I. Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian Parliament, said that Moscow would support the WHO, adding that "there was certainly no reason to conduct a mock trial or any kind of investigation,quot; or to "destroy useful things that have been accumulated for decades by humanity. "
The resolution passed by W.H.O. members without objection promised a "holistic assessment,quot; of the organization that would review "the experience gained and lessons learned from W.H.O.'s coordinated international health response to Covid-19."
In a statement, the White House tried to claim victory, suggesting that the resolution amounted to a mandate to investigate Trump's concerns about the origins of the virus.
But the document, which was sponsored by dozens of U.S. allies but not the United States, was a far cry from W.H.O.'s condemnation. that Trump issued in his letter Monday night. White House and Department of Health and Human Services officials did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Mr. Trump has lashed out at the W.H.O. for weeks, as her own political and public health crisis at home has escalated, saying the organization is in slavery in China, where the virus originated. In his letter on Monday night, he said that W.H.O. He was responsible for many deaths because he was unable to challenge the version of events provided by Xi Jinping, the president of China, regarding the origin of the virus and its initial spread.
"As a source of the outbreak, China has a special responsibility to pay more and give more," John Ullyot, a spokesman for the Trump National Security Council, said in a statement before the meeting.
The president accuses the global health group of failing to act quickly and aggressively against the virus, actually denouncing the organization for the same missteps and failures that have been leveled against him and his administration. Public health experts have said the president's public denials of the virus's dangers delayed the U.S. response, which included delayed testing and a failure to store protective equipment.
Foreign policy experts said Trump's attacks on W.H.O. It provided a strategic opening for China, which announced Monday that it would spend $ 2 billion on the global fight against the pandemic, and served primarily to undermine the interests of the United States by infuriating its closest allies.
"We have been actively alienating them, which is not a good competitive strategy on our part," said Thomas J. Christensen, director of the China and the World program at Columbia University and former deputy assistant secretary of state for the East. Asia-Pacific Affairs. "We are weakening our own diplomatic profile around the world and strengthening that of China."
Mr. Trump's criticism of the comfort of W.H.O. It was particularly ironic with China given its praise for the country at the start of the pandemic, when it was trying to complete negotiations on a trade agreement.
In addition to his allegations, Trump's letter also contained a number of falsehoods and misleading statements. One of them was that the W.H.O. "He consistently ignored credible reports of the spread of the virus in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from The Lancet medical journal. "
But in a statement Tuesday morning, The Lancet noted that the magazine "did not publish any reports in December 2019 that referred to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." The magazine said its first reports on the virus were published on January 24, just six days before W.H.O. declared an international emergency.
Mr. Trump's attacks on W.H.O. They are at the center of the president's appeal to his main supporters, a message that his political advisers aim to highlight as Trump fights for a second term in November. For many of the president's supporters, the W.H.O. and other international organizations are to blame for job losses, low wages, and economic uncertainty.
And as Trump seeks re-election, he will have to convince a large part of the electorate that he is not responsible for the tens of thousands of deaths and economic calamities caused by the virus. Creating enemies outside the W.H.O. And the Chinese government could be an effective way to mitigate what is sure to be a fierce criticism from Democrats this fall about their handling of the pandemic.
The OMS. the resolution passed Tuesday did not provide specific direction to investigate one of Trump's central allegations against the global health group: that it was too gullible to believe China's claims about the virus and its leaders' denials that it was not created in a Chinese laboratory.
Scientists who have studied the genetics of the virus say the overwhelming probability is that it jumped from animal to human in a non-laboratory setting, as was the case with H.I.V., Ebola, and SARS.
China did not oppose the resolution, but Mr. Xi said Monday that any such investigation should wait until the health crisis is under control.
At the White House on Tuesday, Trump said W.H.O. "I would have to clean up his act."
"They have to do a better job," he said. "They have to be much more fair to other countries, including the United States, or we are not going to get involved with them and we will do it separately."
In a final statement Tuesday that marked the end of the two-day assembly, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, reiterated his support for an investigation into managing the organization's response to the virus and highlighted the need for cooperation. .
“Covid-19 has stolen from us the people we love. It has robbed us of lives and livelihoods. It has shaken the foundations of our world, ”he said. “It threatens to tear the fabric of international cooperation. But it has also reminded us that, despite all our differences, we are a human race and we are stronger together. ”
Michael D. Shear reported from Washington and Andrew Jacobs from New York.