Where Scott Disick and Sofia Richie really stand amid breakup rumors

Sofia Richie will continue waiting Scott Disickon the side, even if it is a little further than usual.
After the keeping up with the Kardashians This month he retired from rehab, speculation arose that the longtime couple had quit smoking after Sofia was discovered and almost without her usual plus one. In paparazzi photos taken this week, the 21-year-old model dated friends with whom TMZ claimed she had stayed in Malibu.
However, a source tells E! Exclusive news that Scott and Sofia are far from over.
"She has been giving Scott space to discover her next steps, but she has always been supporting him," shares the source. "Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she doesn't leave it in the dust. She is very loyal to Scott."
And why haven't Sofia and Scott gone out together publicly for a while? The answer has to do with preserving your mental health.
"She has not wanted to leave the house since leaving rehab," explains our source, "so Sofia will go and meet friends alone to escape and let Scott have room. Scott has been in a very vulnerable place for the latter. " month and sometimes it's better for your relationship if they have space and do their thing. "
"It has been difficult for Sofia to see Scott in a vulnerable state, but she still supports him," adds the source.
Like E! Previously reported news, the 36-year-old is considering entering a more reliable treatment center, especially in light of his claim that the Colorado-based center was responsible for leaking images of him to the press.
"Scott is still very upset and angry about what happened. He is trying to stay discreet and doesn't get out of the house much," a source said at the time.
They tell us that the reality TV personality is spending more time with him and Kourtney KardashianThe three children, who "definitely help him with his mental state,quot;.
