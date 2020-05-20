Where Scott Disick and Sofia Richie really stand amid breakup rumors

Sofia Richie will continue waiting Scott Disickon the side, even if it is a little further than usual.

After the keeping up with the Kardashians This month he retired from rehab, speculation arose that the longtime couple had quit smoking after Sofia was discovered and almost without her usual plus one. In paparazzi photos taken this week, the 21-year-old model dated friends with whom TMZ claimed she had stayed in Malibu.

However, a source tells E! Exclusive news that Scott and Sofia are far from over.

"She has been giving Scott space to discover her next steps, but she has always been supporting him," shares the source. "Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she doesn't leave it in the dust. She is very loyal to Scott."

And why haven't Sofia and Scott gone out together publicly for a while? The answer has to do with preserving your mental health.