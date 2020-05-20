When can fans return to NASCAR racing? What to know about an uncertain 2020 reopening plan

NASCAR returned last weekend with no fans, running the Real Heroes 400 on Sunday on an empty track in Darlington.

The Toyota 500, planned for the same track on Wednesday, will also take place without crowd noise or typical race day festivities.

So when does sport expect to allow its stands to fill up again? It's a complex question given the fluid circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, and a NASCAR itself doesn't have a clear answer at the moment.

General location deadlines for large gatherings are announced sporadically in the US. USA

This is what we know now:

When can fans return to NASCAR racing?

While large-scale, large public gatherings seem distant in most parts of the United States. USA, The outdoor nature of the tracks works in NASCAR's favor. Studies have suggested that COVID-19 is less transmissible in outdoor settings.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith spoke to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass as part of a story about how the rest of the year could unfold for the sport. Smith said there must be intermediate steps for states before racial meetings, such as the reopening of restaurants and bars, are discussed.

"I am optimistic about going back to living with the crowds," Smith told Pockrass. "We are seeing slow steps towards that right now … There is a plan, a path to particularly outdoor events. Many parks are opening, and that is a step in the right direction."

Those steps are being taken at very different rates. A track like Sonoma Raceway, located in Northern California, might be less likely to reopen with fans than a place like Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, where social distancing measures have already been significantly relaxed.

Thirty-four US states. USA They have announced full reopening plans so far, according to a map from The New York Times. NASCAR hot spots like Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Indiana are among those areas.

Overall, officials have been positive in their view that NASCAR will make fans return to all domains sometime in 2020, even if attendance is limited at first. That being said, it seems likely that you will be cautious.

"We haven't heard a 'There's no way' for the rest of the year," NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O & # 39; Donnell said last week about his talks with state governments.

How has the absence of fans affected drivers?

After the Real Heroes 400, various drivers talked about how it was strange to mentally prepare for a race without the energy of screaming fans.

In his conversation with Sporting News on Tuesday, Matt DiBenedetto said the silence after the national anthem was remarkable.

Still, once the races begin, the difference between fans and non-fans is negligible for competitors.