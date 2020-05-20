What you need to know about the 100 Trippy final season

The end is near, whether you're ready or not.

The 100The last season premieres tonight, and continues almost exactly where the last season ended. So if you haven't seen the sixth season finale yet, now might be the time to do it. But it's not the only episode you might want to see again …

As usual, we chatted with showrunner Jason Rothenberg to find out what's to come (and you'll definitely want to come back after tonight's premiere to discuss what happens when the season begins), and he cautioned that this is not a time for new viewers jump blind.

"I would say that it is, I think, a fitting conclusion to what has been an epic journey for seven years, six seasons, for these characters that our fans have come to love," he says. "And I'll say if you've never seen the show, it can be difficult to pick it up again in season seven. So you have some homework to do on Netflix."