What would you do? Virginia's family runs over almost $ 1 million in cash lying in the middle of the road, making him authorities

Some people have all the luck. A family from Virginia on the go discovered nearly $ 1 million in cash after hitting bags full of benjis.

Emily Schantz said she was driving with her family when she noticed the car in front of them spin around an object on the road, but her family couldn't help but run over it. The family believed that someone had left trash in the middle of the street. street, so they went and picked up the bags from the road and threw them in their truck, according to CBS 6.

"Inside the bag, there were plastic bags and they were addressed with something that said 'safe,'" Schantz said.

The family called Caroline County MPs to make the biggest discovery. The deputies are investigating, but they believe that the mail bags belong to the postal service and that the money was destined for a bank.

"They returned to Caroline and found that they had been traveling with almost a million dollars in the truck," said Maj. Scott Moser.

But how that money ended up on that path remains a mystery to everyone involved.

Now maybe I've seen too many movies and shows, but I'm just saying that money like that doesn't go unnoticed, so I hope MPs get to the bottom of that soon.

Moser visited the family earlier this week.

"For someone so honest and willing to pay back that nearly a million dollars, it is exceptional of them," Moser said. "His two sons were there, so I turned the lights on for them, but we are proud and represented this county well for being so honest."

Emily Schantz did not seem to regret her family's decision to hand over the money.

"Do the right thing and give it back," said Emily Schantz. "Because it didn't belong to us."

