What Nancy Pelosi said about calling Trump & # 39; morbid obesity & # 39;

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she called President Donald Trump "morbid obesity,quot; because he has humiliated women because of their weight. And furthermore, he suggested, the president could lose a few pounds himself as the coronavirus affects the nation's capital.

"I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He has called women one way or another over time, and I thought he believes that happens as humor in certain cultures, "Pelosi told reporters at his weekly press conference." I was just quoting what the doctors had said about it, so I was being objective in a very understanding way. "

For the record, the president is obese, but not morbidly. Pelosi called Trump Monday "morbid obesity." He responded by dismissing it as "a waste of time."

Pelosi's level of sympathy is unclear. Even when the virus plagues Americans and the US economy. USA, the two barely speak.

They have clashed since the start of the Trump presidency and more sharply since Pelosi became president in 2019 for the second time. Topics ranged from the historic, a government shutdown, and Trump's impeachment, to quality name calling on the playground and who has the last word.

But really, it was always about who has more power, a product that was never more critical than during a pandemic that killed more than 92,000 in the United States and left more than 36 million people looking for work. The spread of the coronavirus, which represents an increased risk of death for older adults and people with health problems, remains important in Washington. Trump, 73, and Pelosi, 80, are working from opposite ends of Pennsylvania Avenue in what is expected to be another multi-million dollar rescue package.

In that, there was little progress on Wednesday. Pelosi's $ 3 trillion bill, which passed the House of Representatives last week, had a cold reception in the Republican-controlled Senate. Majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, dismissed it as "unserious and so far." McConnell said he adopted rules that governed marijuana policy during the pandemic. He also noted that the House is out of session this week, while the Senate is in Washington.

Meanwhile, Pelosi sent a letter to colleagues on Wednesday morning triggering a 45-day period in which members can vote by proxy to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked about Trump on various topics, Pelosi repeatedly referred to Trump's habit of showing disrespect towards women. The examples predate the 2016 presidential campaign. A 2006 People magazine article, for example, quoted him as saying comedian Rosie O & # 39; Donnell is "my fat little Rosie." A decade later, the movie "Access Hollywood,quot; was released, the effort to silence former Trump lovers and his portrayal of porn actress Stormy Daniels as "horse face."

Despite those details, Trump won the votes of about 39% of women in 2016, compared to about 52% of men, according to the Pew Research Center.

His conflicts with women persist as the November elections approach. Recently, he was confronted on live television with female journalists covering the White House. And she referred to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer as "that Michigan woman," a critical state on the presidential battlefield.

In an average of AP-NORC polls released so far in 2020, 39% of women and 46% of men said they approved of how Trump is handling his job as president.

Pelosi returned to those topics several times during her press conference. At one point, she repeated:

“The comments he makes about women. The comments he makes about women. So inappropriate. "

She regretted the double standards. In the unfinished rescue package, Pelosi noted that Republicans were the first to propose the previous massive version, which she said contained only the Republican Party's priorities. When he presents one with Democratic priorities, his movement presents himself as "partisan," he said.

And she resumed her criticism of Trump. On Wednesday, Pelosi chose him as a boy who enters the house "with a puppy in his shoes." And she described him as a "confabulator," a word that in some contexts means someone who fills knowledge or memory gaps with made-up stories.

"But you know what?" she finished. "Forget him."

Andrew Taylor and Emily Swanson, writers for the Associated Press, contributed to this report.