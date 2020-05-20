What is the summer guide to staying safe in the midst of COVID-19? Good question – Up News Info

We all know that there is something special about the Minnesota summer: from boating, bonfires to hours and hours of swimming.

Many of you have contacted how we can do all of these things this year but stay safe. So, let's start with the lake.

According to Craig Hedberg, professor of environmental health at the University of Minnesota, the probability of transmitting COVID-19 in the lake is remote.

"Swimming per se is not likely to be a risk for transmission of COVID-19," said Hedberg. "There is no evidence that the virus is transmitted through the consumption of food or water."

Can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19?

According to the CDC, there is no data to suggest that this coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses is spread by mosquitoes or ticks.

Is it safe to swim in pools?

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water in swimming pools, hot tubs, or water parks. Proper operation and chlorination should kill the virus that causes COVID-19. However, experts warn about the importance of social distancing outside the pool.

Is it okay to go to the cabin?

The Minnesota Department of Health is asking people to stay close to home out of concern about overwhelming health systems outside the metro area.

But, if a family decides to go to the cabin, health officials say make sure everyone feels healthy.

The guidelines allow small groups of ten or less, but still recommend social distancing outside of the immediate family.

This means that different families do not stay within the same cabin and continue social distancing by bonfires or small barbecues.