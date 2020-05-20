What does the average COVID-19 patient look like? – Up News Info

The face behind Minnesota's COVID-19 numbers are diverse. They are a wide range of ages, races, ethnicities, counties, and transmission routes.

"There really isn't a typical case of COVID," said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases for the Minnesota Department of Health.

During its case investigations, the state interviews almost everyone who tests positive. It then collects that data and posts it to a dashboard on its COVID-19 website.

Of the 17,029 positive cases, 242 were under the age of six and 2,471 were 70 or older. The age group of 30 to 39 years constitutes the largest contingent with 20%, despite the fact that it is only 14% of the state's population.

Slightly more of the confirmed cases are women (51%) compared to men (49%).

Hennepin County has had nearly 1/3 of the confirmed cases, even though it represents 22% of the state's population. Stearns, Ramsey and Nobles counties follow. Only Cook, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Stevens counties have no cases, but state health authorities believe the virus is there.

Ehresmann said these data do not really represent the complete breakdown of cases in Minnesota. In fact, modelers from the Minnesota Department of Health and the University of Minnesota believe the tests capture 5% of Minnesota cases.

"We have not conducted widespread population testing at this time," said Ehresmann. "We have been testing in areas where we know there have been groups."

Minnesota has evaluated about 3% of its population. At first, the tests focused on travel. Now, there is still an emphasis on healthcare workers, nursing homes, and plants, even though anyone with symptoms can get tested.

"We know that people who work in manufacturing and some of the most essential jobs in the workforce in long-term care are more likely to be communities of color," said Ehresmann.

On its dashboard, the state reports the career of nearly ¾ of confirmed cases. Black Minnesotans represent 7% of the state's population, but 22% of confirmed cases. Minnesota Hispanics are 5% of the state's population, but 15% of confirmed COVID cases. Whites are 84% of the state's population, but 34% of cases. Asians are 5% of the state's population, but 4% of Minnesota's COVID cases.

As for transmission, 1/3 of the cases report having detected the community virus, but half of those cases are not exactly sure where. After that, the sources are the congregation for life (22%), health personnel (5%), and travel (4%). As for the other 36%, the state simply does not know how the virus was transmitted.