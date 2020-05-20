WBC says it will qualify Mike Tyson if he takes comeback seriously

Mike Tyson will be classified by the WBC if competitive boxing is part of his comeback plans, says governing body president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Tyson has sparked enthusiasm and not a little dismay through a succession of social media videos showing him going through explosive workouts. During one of those clips, the two-time 53-year-old heavyweight champion stated, "I'm back."

Tyson's longtime rival Evander Holyfield, himself now 57, has stated he would be ready to face a man who infamously bit his ear in his 1997 rematch.

That would be a third meeting between Tyson and Holyfield, while 48-year-old heavyweight Shannon Briggs claims to have signed to fight his fellow Brooklyn native.

It appears that both potential bouts would be exhibition events for charities, though another of the division's all-time greats, Larry Holmes, strongly suggested this week that the Holyfield-Tyson III winner could face a current contender for the top 10.

When this was said to Sulaiman, who was speaking to Stats Perform News courtesy of @trcksuits, he replied: "Mike Tyson was the youngest to win a world championship. Perhaps he is the oldest! He is a tremendous and legendary figure. It is an icon for sport, an icon for the WBC.

"He could knock out anyone with a single hit, at any time! So, of course, we will support him."

"I don't like to speculate. This is a topic that entertains us all. An exhibition is one thing; if you return you have to have a license and go through a thorough process."

"I am not going to kill the dream. I am going to support Mike Tyson a lot, he deserves it. If the dream is to say 'They will classify me', I am saying yes, we will classify him."

"Every world champion has a provision that he can come back, like Sugar Ray (Leonard), who was inactive. But Tyson's case is different, he has been gone for many years."

"But I am in full support of Mike Tyson. I think this will bring entertainment and he is doing it out of charity. He wants to serve the world at this difficult time."

Sulaiman was eager to point out Tyson's considerable absence in the ring, considering his decorated career ended in 2005 in the wake of consecutive loss losses to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride.

"We must first understand what it is. I think it is an exhibition. Security has to be the top priority," he said. "It's great to see athletes promoting the sport. Mike Tyson had a very difficult life in boxing."

"Now to see him lose weight, active, healthy, he is great and we have to support him. But we have to see if it is a real fight. I am hearing that it is an exhibition and we are totally behind him."

Tyson's complex life in and out of the ring has raised concerns about the adverse effects that lace-up gloves might have again for sports in general. Sulaiman rejected the idea that any negative publicity would be problematic

"Don't look at it, if you don't like it," he added. "I love to see NFL players do meetings, I love to see legends do something."

"Why not allow them to do something for charity? The only thing we have to be careful about is their safety. Why would we block it any other way? We offer our full support."