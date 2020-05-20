Watch the intense trailer of 13 reasons why the final season

One thing we know for sure is this: secrets don't stay hidden in 13 reasons why& # 39; s Liberty High School.
In the new trailer for the final season of 13 reasons whyJustin (Brandon Flynn) says to Clay (Dylan Minnette) so as not to panic. It is easier said than done when someone has painted, "Monty was framed,quot; at school.
It is the last year and the children are trying to keep all the secrets buried. But with so many that unite them, is that possible? And as the pressure surrounding Montgomery de la Cruz increases (Timothy Grenadiers) and the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), trust is tested.
"What if they are all looking at us?" Jessica (Alisha Boe) question.
Clay is clearly tortured by the secrets he has been keeping for the past three seasons. Can you graduate and go from everything? "At some point, isn't it, is that enough?" Justin asks.
"Before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to come together one last time to keep a dangerous secret hidden, try to make peace with the past four years, and face the final and heartbreaking decisions that could alter their lives forever." Netflix joked.
The cast of the final season also includes Miles Heizer, Grace saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven weber, Brenda strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino and Jan Luis Castellanos.
The final season of 13 reasons why debuts on Friday, June 5 on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTMLe2a95d7ecbc316f9d0f8c91e4b65d20817%