Watch the intense trailer of 13 reasons why the final season

One thing we know for sure is this: secrets don't stay hidden in 13 reasons why& # 39; s Liberty High School.

In the new trailer for the final season of 13 reasons whyJustin (Brandon Flynn) says to Clay (Dylan Minnette) so as not to panic. It is easier said than done when someone has painted, "Monty was framed,quot; at school.

It is the last year and the children are trying to keep all the secrets buried. But with so many that unite them, is that possible? And as the pressure surrounding Montgomery de la Cruz increases (Timothy Grenadiers) and the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), trust is tested.