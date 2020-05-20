Watch Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flirt in a new music video

First comes love, then comes a music video cameo.

Megan fox is the star of his new boo rumor Kelly machine gunIt is visual for "Bloody Valentine,quot;, which came out on Wednesday. Between shots of the actress's bomb dancing in her underwear and singing along the pop-rock rink, Megan takes MGK hostage by tying her mouth, legs and arms with hot pink duct tape.

She continues to tease him in bed, with a plate of donuts, and in a sauna before electrocuting him with a hairdryer in the bathtub. Sparks were flying-literally and figuratively.

The flirty music video comes in the midst of the ongoing swirling romance between Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, whose real name is Colson Baker.

"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and has gotten close to him," a source recently told E! Exclusive news. "They are connecting and have been for a while."