Watch Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flirt in a new music video

First comes love, then comes a music video cameo.
Megan fox is the star of his new boo rumor Kelly machine gunIt is visual for "Bloody Valentine,quot;, which came out on Wednesday. Between shots of the actress's bomb dancing in her underwear and singing along the pop-rock rink, Megan takes MGK hostage by tying her mouth, legs and arms with hot pink duct tape.
She continues to tease him in bed, with a plate of donuts, and in a sauna before electrocuting him with a hairdryer in the bathtub. Sparks were flying-literally and figuratively.
The flirty music video comes in the midst of the ongoing swirling romance between Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, whose real name is Colson Baker.
"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and has gotten close to him," a source recently told E! Exclusive news. "They are connecting and have been for a while."
The mother of three is clearly on her way to moving from Brian Austin Green, who confirmed the end of their 10-year marriage just this week. As the Beverly Hills, 90210 Revealed on her podcast, Megan asked if they could take time to separate after she returned home from filming a movie last fall.
"None of us did anything to each other," he explained. "She has always been honest with me and I have always been honest with her. And I know that she will always love me and I know that when it comes to family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided to make sure that we don't lose that. That it doesn't matter that we are always friends with each other and that we are a united front with the children. "
Brian also denied that Machine Gun Kelly had a role in their split, instead defending the artist for being a "good friend,quot; to Megan as she navigates this new chapter in her life.
"I don't want to be looked at negatively or looked at negatively for doing that. That's what good people do. Good people step forward and help people who need help, and that it's what he does, he's doing, "he said.
As for how fast Megan and MGK's friendship is progressing, we'll let you be the judge of that by watching the "Bloody Valentine,quot; music video above.