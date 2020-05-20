Watch Bella Thorne in the Infamous trailer

In the next movie Infamous, Bella Thorne renew a classic Bonnie and Clyde story: she is Arielle and Jake Manley (A dog's journey) is Dean, two lovers who commit crimes together and document them on social media, winning million followers for his stunts it's a crazy premise with a trailer that really delivery

Arielle and Dean are small town beauties, bored with their boring lifestyle. Arielle has an insatiable desire to become famous, Dean presumably just likes Arielle. It also looks surprisingly similar to Thorne's real life. ex boyfriend the rapper Mod Sun, but I'm sure it's just a coincidence. According to Weekly entertainmentDean is an ex-convict who loses his abusive father, causing the couple to embark on a crime wave, robbing service stations and small establishments before graduating for higher profits.

All the time, Arielle lives currents his efforts (behind a face cover, one might add), which makes go viral. At one point in the trailer, she yells: "People care about me and I like that!" At another point, Dean replies, "I don't even know what this is anymore," which is exactly what the teaser feels like. According to Only Jared, the slogan on the official movie poster is "Viral fame is a dangerous game." If this does not immediately become a kitsch cult classic, I will be very disappointed.

Infamous It will be released on June 12, digitally, I suppose.