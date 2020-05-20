WarnerMedia Closes HBO Max Distribution Deals With Seven New Partners, From Pay TV To Xbox, PlayStation And Xbox – Up News Info

A week before the long-awaited launch of WarnerMedia's HBO Max, the company has closed distribution agreements with seven partners, ranging from small cable operators to major gaming and smart TV platforms.

Altice USA, Cox Communications, Microsoft Xbox, Samsung, Sony PlayStation, Verizon, and the National Cable Television Cooperative have signed on to offer HBO Max beginning May 27. They join Charter Communications, Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV and AT & T's own outlets, including DirecTV, by offering the streaming service for $ 15 a month. Three notable standouts, for now, are Comcast, Amazon, and Roku.

The blitz of new, well-funded entries in the broadcast derby, with Apple TV +, Disney +, Peacock, Quibi and now HBO Max hitting the market within six months, has been expanded by third-party distribution. Disney, for example, entered into a key pact with Verizon, and NBCUniversal announced Cox as Peacock's launch partner and anticipates broader adoption by pay TV operators as the natural next step. The economics of broadcast distribution represents a change from the decades-old wholesale model in pay television that HBO spearheaded in the 1970s. Owning the customer relationship is the key goal.

AT&T CEO John Stankey acknowledged the lack of an Amazon deal during an appearance at a Wall Street conference last week. "We feel really good about distribution dynamics, product availability," he said. Those who are HBO subscribers immediately move to Max. It will be a really strong first day. "

Among the new partners, configurations with Cox, Verizon, Altice and NCTC will allow millions of existing HBO subscribers to activate HBO Max accounts at no additional cost. HBO's existing offering is included in HBO Max, plus thousands of hours of additional programming, including Max originals, Warner Bros. movies, and off-network pillars like South Park and friends. For places where customers have been unable to subscribe to HBO through a broader package, such as Samsung, Xbox, and PlayStation, the new offerings will simply allow customers to subscribe directly to Max through those ecosystems.

Momentum on the distribution front has been building as WarnerMedia moves toward its goal of reaching 75 to 90 million global subscribers in the next five years. When executives presented plans for HBO Max to investors and the press last October, they had no distribution deals beyond AT&T platforms, which represent approximately 10 million HBO subscribers who are eligible to activate Max for free.

"The launch of HBO Max is an important milestone for our company, and we are excited that these valued partners are on board for the launch," said Rich Warren, President of WarnerMedia Distribution. "Through our extensive distribution line, millions of customers will have immediate access to the best-in-class streaming experience on May 27."