Vladimir Putin promises father affected by Khabib coronavirus "the best medical treatment available,quot;

Russia's President Vladimir Putin promised Khabib Nurmagomedov's father the "best medical treatment available," said the manager of the UFC lightweight champion.

This week, Khabib confirmed that his father, Abdulmanap, recently underwent heart surgery and was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Khabib announced that his father is in a "critical condition,quot;, while his representative, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed to ESPN that he was put into a medically induced coma in Moscow.

"I can confirm that Khabib's father is in a medically induced coma," he told ESPN. "Khabib has been in contact with Vladimir Putin for the past few days, and has promised that Khabib's father will receive the best medical treatment available. Khabib's number one message to people around the world right now is to stay home for prevent the spread of coronavirus. "

In separate comments to MMAfighting.com, he added: "The president contacted him a few times.

"It calms us down a bit, but everything is in the hands of Allah. Everything is in the hands of Allah and we can get all the help we can."

UFC President Dana White and longtime rival Conor McGregor have been among those offering their best wishes to Khabib.

The undefeated lightweight champion was due to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson last month, but travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic prevented the fight from continuing.

Ferguson lost a closed-door fight this month with Justin Gaethje, who is now expected to be Khabib's next opponent with White aiming for a showdown in September.