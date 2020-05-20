Vivo's next flagship has a giant gimbal-style camera lens

Vivo has started teasing its next flagship phone, the X50. A video posted on Weibo shows the camera module, which includes a periscope telephoto lens, two normal-looking lenses, and a much larger module that is presumably for the main camera. The lens rotates while the module is manipulated by a robotic gimbal, suggesting that the key feature here is image stabilization.

One of the big inclusions on Vivo's Apex 2020 concept phone, which we couldn't see in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was "gimbal-like,quot; stabilization on a 48-megapixel camera. Vivo said the design was inspired by chameleons' eyes and is 200 percent more effective than typical OIS, allowing for longer nighttime exposures and smoother video. It seems that the X50 will be the first commercial deployment of this idea; Another video teaser touts the camera's low-light capabilities.

The Apex 2020 also had a unique periscope zoom system where the lens elements actually move, allowing for genuine 5x-7x optical zoom. Other phones with periscope "zoom,quot; lenses, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, really only have long lenses and rely on software scaling to handle provisional focal lengths. However, it is unclear whether this new periscope design will hit the X50. The camera module says "16-135,quot; under the lenses, which could describe a 5x periscope the focal length of a 27mm primary camera.

The X50 may be able to use Samsung's new ISOCELL GN1 sensor, which was announced yesterday. A Vivo product manager posted about the new sensor on Weibo, highlighting its 1 / 1.3-inch size and 2.4μm-equivalent pixels. The GN1's large physical size coupled with Vivo's advanced stabilization technology could certainly explain the unusually large primary lens on the X50.

The Live X50 event is scheduled for June 1.