Vice TV explores the case of the Washington sniper on Docuseries – Up News Info

Vice TV has collected I sniper, a documentary series examining the infamous Washington, D.C., sniper case with rare access to one of the shooters. The network will launch the eight-part series, produced by British producer Arrow Pictures, on June 2 at 10 p.m.

It tells the story of how, in the fall of 2002, 17-year-old Lee Malvo and Gulf War veteran John Muhammad terrorized the DC region with a series of random shots from inside the trunk of a blue Chevy Caprice, killing 10 people and injuring three.

Malvo, a minor at the time of the crimes, opens up in a series of phone calls from his supermax cell at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

I sniper It also features never-before-heard interviews with survivors, victims' families and investigators, including lesser-known stories of those affected by the killers prior to their arrival in Washington, D.C.

Produced by Arrow Pictures, Mary-Jane Mitchell is a producer and Ursula Macfarlane is director of the series. It is an executive production by Sam Starbuck with Janice Sutherland as director and is distributed by PBS International.

“The DC sniper case was one of the most terrifying crimes in recent history. I sniper it goes beyond the story we think we all knew and investigates what led Lee Malvo to his horrible journey, "said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager, Vice Television." Viewers will be caught up in the incredible storytelling. of this series and their ability to take you through this series of events like never before. Vice TV is committed to investigating different angles and digging deeper, and this is another example of that. "

"This ambitious project has been in development for four years," said creative director John Smithson. "In addition to ensuring unprecedented access to Lee Malvo, we also conducted extensive interviews with investigators in the Washington DC sniper case, survivors, and families of victims, so that we could see the story from all perspectives and examine childhood Malvo's deprivation in Jamaica and the killings in forensic detail. I sniper it seeks to understand, not claim, and show how and why someone can become a mass murderer, even at the age of 17. "