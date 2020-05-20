Ventura County Accelerated Reopening Plan Approved by State, Additional Death Reported by Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County officials announced Wednesday that the state had approved its plan for an expedited reopening, allowing restaurants to offer modified dining options and all retail stores with outside entrances to allow customers to enter.

"This is another great step on our way to reopening," said Mike Powers, county CEO. "We appreciate this opportunity for our local businesses, and we hope that members of our community can continue to follow the public health guide so that we can continue to reopen."

To qualify for variation, counties must certify that hospitalization and test positivity rates were stable or decreased; who have a significant level of readiness with testing, contact tracing, PPE, and hospital overvoltage; and that they have adequate containment-related plans throughout the county.

"A long way to go, but this is an important milestone," Powers said. "The certification reflects a validation of our collective community and the County's efforts to protect the health of our community and support our local businesses."

Dinner and in-store purchases will be allowed starting Thursday, though business owners must register online before opening and follow state instructions on how to operate safely.

The news comes when the county health department reported 21 additional cases and one more death, with a total of 858 cases and 29 deaths with 661 recoveries reported across the county.