The daring and the pretty, the multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner for "Outstanding Drama Series,quot; and a mainstay of Up News Info's daytime schedule for the past 33 years, has been renewed for two more years, through the 2021-2022 broadcast season, ViacomCBS announced today. .

"For over three decades, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL has been a cornerstone of the Up News Info Daytime line," said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, Up News Info Entertainment. “The show has been an audience and creative success because of the extremely talented cast, writers, and producers that Brad Bell has brought together. Of course, none of this would have been possible without dedicated B,amp;B fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is second to none. We are delighted to be able to continue to provide them with a daily insight into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families. "

The most-watched daytime drama in the world produced in the United States with more than 3.2 million daily viewers The daring and the pretty It is set in Los Angeles and tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamor, honor, romance, passion, and most importantly, family. The series airs Monday through Friday (1: 30-2: 00 PM, ET / 12: 30-1: 00 PM, PT).