"Unlike anything I've seen,quot;: Target's online sales doubled during the crash – Up News Info

The |

NEW YORK (AP) – Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic caused millions to crash during the first quarter, further revealing the critical role that department stores played in bringing supplies to an immobilized population.

The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday that sales at comparable stores, which include online shopping, increased 10.8% during the three-month period ended May 2.

That was fueled by a 12.5% ​​increase in the number of items customers bought with each trip to the store, as families made significant but fewer replenishment runs.

"The last quarter was unlike anything I've seen," Target CEO Brian Cornell told reporters in a conference call. "It was intense. It was volatile. It was stressful for our guests and for the country. "

The pandemic has widened an already widening gap between companies that skillfully followed online consumers and those that have struggled.

J.Crew, Stage Stores, Neiman Marcus, and J.C. Penney have sought bankruptcy protection in recent weeks.

A years-long campaign by Walmart and Target to challenge Amazon.com online was, as a result, a dry race for the pandemic.

Target had already transformed its 1,800 stores into distribution centers, putting it in a better position than even Amazon.com to keep supplies flowing.

Target stores were directly involved in supplying goods for 80% of online sales. Same-day services, such as curbside pickup at online ordering stores, nearly tripled.

The company has 5 million new users on its website, and 2 million have begun to rely on Target services, such as curbside pickup for ordered things online.

Target gained market share in all five merchandise categories, Cornell said. Sales of items such as furniture and electronics increased 20%. It was the same for groceries.

Clothing sales, a high-margin category for retailers, declined during the quarter, but that business started to recover at the end of the quarter. Cornell cites government stimulus controls for that belated increase in discretionary spending.

It is unclear whether other retailers, particularly those that are still closed, saw the same rebound with the arrival of those checks.

As with other retail companies operating in a pandemic, costs also skyrocketed. Target spent an additional $ 500 million on things directly related to the outbreak. The hourly wage for workers has been increased by $ 2. Now it has extended the emergency payment for those workers until July 4. Target also spent money to disinfect stores and warehouses, new protections for workers, and signage for customers to ensure social distancing.

Cornell said those costs will be the new reality in the future.

"There will be a premium on creating a safe and sanitized shopping environment," he said. Shopping while minimizing human contact is the new normal, he said, referring to pickup and curb pickup.

Target reported an 11.3% increase in revenue, which reached $ 19.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $ 19.02 billion. Net income fell 64% to $ 284 million, or 56 cents, or 59 cents when adjusted for nonrecurring events. That's far better than the 44-cent per share profit Wall Street had expected, according to a FactSet analyst survey.

Stocks were essentially flat before the opening bell.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.