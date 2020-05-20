Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan jokes that his pubic hair was removed from the first season with CGI

Robert Sheehan, one of the stars of Netflix's unconventional superhero series The umbrella academy, has suggested that his pubic hair had to be digitally removed from the first season using CGI.

Speaking to his co-star Tom Hopper in an Instagram video, the Irish actor said, "If you could see under my shoulders, you would see an incredibly revealing mankini to the point where there has been a lack of grooming for the past six months."

Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves on the show, replied: "In the first season of the show, didn't you have to get some of your posts out on the computer?





Sheehan replied, "Yes, it is a cute Easter egg now for anyone looking for a career in CGI."

"I remember when you were wearing those leather pants, they were pretty low," Hopper said.

Netflix recently announced that The umbrella academyThe second season will launch on July 31, 2020.

The series focuses on the adventures of a family of dysfunctional superheroes, and stars Ellen Page, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H Min, and Aidan Gallagher.

Yusuf Gatewood joins the cast for the second season.The originals), Marin Ireland (Homeland) and Ritu Arya (Humans)