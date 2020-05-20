Twitter tests new feature that limits who can reply to your tweets – BGR

Twitter announced today that it is testing a new feature designed to limit who can reply to your tweets.

The new conversation settings have three new options. The first allows anyone to respond. The second allows the people you follow to respond. The third allows only the people you mention in a post to respond.

As informative and engaging as Twitter can be, conversations on the social media site can become unmanageable at best. In the worst case, Twitter threads can quickly become a black hole of hate and vitriol.

In an effort to address this, Twitter today announced that it is testing new conversation settings that would allow tweeters to dictate who can reply to certain posts. While there are a few tweets you want to post around the world, there are other times when you might just want to request or receive responses from people you really follow.

Like Twitter details in a blog post Released today, the new feature will give tweeters three options to choose from. The first option gives everyone the ability to respond, which is the current default setting on the site. The second option only allows the people you follow to respond. The third option only allows the people you explicitly mention in the tweet to respond. The photo below illustrates how new thread options can be shown to users:

If you stumble upon a protected thread, you will still be able to see it, you simply cannot contribute.

Twitter notes:

Being able to participate and understand what is happening is key to a useful public conversation. Therefore, we are exploring how we can improve this setting to give people more opportunities to evaluate and at the same time give them control over the conversations that begin. In addition to this, we are making it easier to read all the conversations around a tweet with a new design for responses and more accessible Retweets with comments. One thing we know for sure is that you will be creative with this update. Maybe you'll host a discussion about the benefits of pineapple on pizza (#TeamPineapple) with other pizza friends, or invite a panel of distinguished guests for a chat by the fire. You could even play a game of tic tac toe so people will follow you without ruining your moves. We are excited to see what you do!

The new feature is currently being tested on a limited basis for select individuals on various Twitter platforms. There's no indication of when the feature will roll out for all users, but it's definitely something to watch out for if you see it popping up as an option in the coming weeks or months.

Will the new conversation settings make Twitter more enjoyable and the threads easier to navigate? It's possible. It is also possible that the threads become much less lively and interesting.

