Twitter reacts to Russell Wilson's birthday message for Baby Future

Russell Wilson set the tone on Twitter on Tuesday after posting an emotional birthday tribute to Baby Future, the son Ciara shares with rapper Future, basically calling him her son.

"My inspiration. My best friend. Full of love, joy and grace. I thank Jesus for you and for being able to guide and guide you. Your future is infinite forever and I pray that you will enter every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much love and enthusiasm, "he tweeted alongside a video of the two diving underwater in their pool. "Happy sixth day from BDay! Dad loves you!" Red heart, "he added.

The message had Twitter divided. While many praised Russell for treating Future as one of their own, some felt that he crossed the line calling himself "Dad,quot; when Future is his father.

Many also compared his tweet to the tweet posted by Future, and they think Russell was just trying to outdo Future.