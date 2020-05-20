Twin Valley man killed in truck accident on I-94 in Fargo – Up News Info

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A 75-year-old Minnesota man died when his car collided with a truck on Interstate 94 in Fargo on Tuesday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the Twin Valley, Minnesota, man was heading west when he lost control of his Toyota and veered, looking down the railing of a bridge before hitting the semi trailer westbound.

The Toyota driver was pronounced dead in a hospital. A 75-year-old woman from Mahnomen, Minnesota who was her passenger was treated for non-fatal injuries. The Humble, Texas, semi-driver was not injured.

The roads were dry and the weather was clear, the patrol said. The accident is still under investigation.

