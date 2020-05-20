Turkey's pandemic strategy depends on proper gumshoes for hazardous materials

ISTANBUL – They see themselves as public health detectives, working 24/7 to track the insidious spread of the coronavirus across an 83 million country, combining door-to-door work with mobile apps, CCTV footage and, if it is necessary, police support.

Instead of global coronavirus testing, Turkey has based its pandemic response on partial blockades and the work of armies of contact trackers, which identify people possibly infected by a COVID-19 patient and seek to put out the fire before it consumes. a neighborhood, town or region.

Officials from both the Turkish government and the local World Health Organization say the tactic has paid off.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says he put the pandemic "under control," with virus deaths and confirmed infections. The health ministry has recorded 151,615 confirmed cases, putting Turkey in the top 10 worldwide for infections according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, and 4,199 deaths.

"We put the spread of the disease under control by monitoring the source," Koca said.

The job of a tracker is to find out with whom an infected person has been in close and unprotected contact for more than 15 minutes. Once identified, these individuals receive self-quarantine instructions and are tracked by a mobile phone application. If they develop coronavirus symptoms, they are tested.

Turkey takes quarantines seriously: Infractions can be punished with fines of up to $ 162 and a maximum of 1 year in prison.

When Istanbul resident Betul Sahbaz, 47, started showing symptoms after her roommate tested positive for COVID-19, she called a medical helpline.

"I was scared and terrified," she told The Associated Press. "Sure we found out, but it's different when you experience it."

Enter two tracers, wearing white protective gear, masks, and face shields, who arrived at your home. They took a nasal swab and sent it to a laboratory for analysis, which takes 24 to 48 hours.

"We are taking samples from patients in the comfort of their own homes and … preventing the infection from spreading and spreading," said Dr. Melek Nur Aslan, director of local health for Fatih Municipality in Istanbul, the most populous city from Turkey. city ​​and the epicenter of its pandemic.

Fatih, which includes historic Constantinople, attracts immigrants from Turkey and other parts of the world, as well as tourists.

"Thanks to our detective work, we have kept our cases out of contact with others," and we have helped ease the strain on hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units, he said.

At least 6,239 tracers have reached 722,000 people who had contact with an infected person since March 10, Koca said. Some 1,200 of them work in Istanbul, a city of 15.5 million people at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

All tracers are members of the country's medical community, including doctors, nurses, and dentists, and many have received additional training in proper sample collection. Aslan said Turkey already had experience tracing pre-pandemic contacts and a small number of units to deal with possible measles outbreaks.

Public health expert Kayihan Pala of Bursa Uludag University School of Medicine praised the hard work and disinterest of Turkey's contact trackers, but criticized the health ministry for bringing teams together at random and without what he called adequate training. He also noted structural changes in Turkey's health system that could have weakened the initial response to the pandemic.

"We could have responded earlier and stronger to combat the pandemic," said Pala.

The acting head of the Turkish WHO office, Irshad Ali Shaikh, said the country's downward trajectory in confirmed cases "shows that any (carried out) intervention seems to have worked in favor, absolutely."

Shaikh said the global goal is to test an average of five close contacts of confirmed cases, and the government said in April that its trackers were reaching an average of 4.5 contacts from an infected person.

"So if they are 4.5 out of 5, they are really very good in terms of global benchmarks," he said.

Turkey has opted for a partial shutdown to keep its economy running, as workers still go to their jobs as much as possible, but it orders home stay locks for people under 20 and over 65. Older people, an age group that is more vulnerable To the coronavirus, it went outdoors only Sunday for the second time amid the shutdown. Other adults have had to follow two to four-day blocks imposed in 31 provinces.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a four-day national shutdown during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday, expressing hope that this is the last restriction on staying home.

But the independent Turkish Medical Association says it is too early to say whether the spread of the pandemic has slowed in Turkey. The group has called for widespread coronavirus tests, including people who have not yet shown symptoms but were identified through contact tracing.

Some 1.67 million people have been screened for the disease so far in Turkey.

Aslan said that while the police sometimes accompany their teams on their home visits if they feel threatened, overall the Turkish public has complied, appreciated and welcomed their efforts to end the global threat. She said the teams have been very careful in their operations.

"Of course, we are anxious like the others, and the concern is possibly infecting our families," he added.

Associated Press reporter Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey contributed.

