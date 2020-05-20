Tulare County Defies California Health Orders With Reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

VISALIA, Tulare County (Up News Info / AP) – Defying state health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leaders in Tulare County in the Central Valley have voted to allow businesses and churches to reopen immediately.

The 3-2 vote by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday allows the reopening of almost all businesses that enter Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the state plan, including restaurants, barbers, movie theaters, and shopping malls, the Visalia Times reported. Delta. Churches are also included.

The vote came when Central Valley County's 442,000 residents reported an increase of 101 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

The Times Delta said county officials later clarified that companies must comply with state guidelines on social distancing, restaurant capacity and other health measures, but did not say whether there will be compliance.

Tulare County nursing homes in particular are struggling with the coronavirus: 51 deaths and infections among nearly 30% of the more than 1,100 residents. Local officials blame the state, which regulates nursing homes.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom, under mounting pressure to give local governments more freedom, relaxed health standards that the state's 58 counties must meet to advance to the second phase of reopening.

Staying within the governor's process, San Diego county supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the state to allow California's second most populous county to be a test case to reopen businesses more quickly and allow for more meetings and recreational options.

The plan would allow the county to jump to the third stage of Newsom's four-stage plan and reopen things like apartment building pools along with gyms and beauty and hair salons, all with strict safety regulations. It would also give green light to restricted outdoor religious services and return youth sports but without games or spectators.

Health officials said San Diego County meets the new criteria for going beyond the now allowed take-out and retail service and supervisors approved to file a request to receive that exception. Authorities said the restaurants could serve diners as early as Wednesday.

Newsom has made it clear that no county can move to stage three yet, but has also said it wants to give more discretion to county governments and what they believe best reflects the interest of its residents.

Associated Press contributed to this report.