Trump "turned the presidency into an episode of‘ Jack * ss & # 39; "- Up News Info

Trevor Noah took a trip inside the presidential mind on Tuesday The daily show, and it wasn't pretty.

Trying to follow Donald Trump's logic for taking the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, despite FDA recommendations to the contrary, Noah suggested that "perhaps it is just distracting people."

Of what, you ask?

"The Inspector General's story," suggested Noah. "Or of all coronavirus deaths."

Trump claims he's taking hydroxychloroquine, but remember: it's not what goes into his mouth that makes him a hole **, it's what comes out. pic.twitter.com/CM0xcm0g12 – The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 20, 2020

Whatever the case may be, "Trump," Noah said, "basically turned the presidency into an episode of" Jack * ss. "They should issue that (content) warning before every press conference."

Why? "Trump is taking a dangerous and ineffective drug, or is lying about doing it just because of the breaks. Either way, people are concerned."

From fast food to hydroxychloroquine, "right now," asks Noah, "What unhealthy thing is Donald Trump not doing?"

Even Fox News was concerned, which of course caused a "backlash" from the chief tweeter.

"Fox News," said Trump, "is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever. Looking for a new way out!